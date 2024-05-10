Several Flames prospects having big playoff performances for Wranglers

Calgary Flames management has to be impressed with the way some of their top prospects are playing in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Flames’ AHL affiliate Calgary Wranglers are currently going head-to-head with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the second round and are facing a do-or-die situation tonight in their best-of-five series.

Whether they are able to fight off elimination and force a winner-takes-all Game 5 remains to be seen, but regardless of the outcome, plenty of young talent has stepped up with the stakes at their highest.

Leading the way has been Adam Klapka, who, through five playoff games, has two goals and seven points. The 6-foot-9 forward was able to suit up for the first six NHL games of his career this season and has a shot to earn a spot with the Flames out of training camp this coming October.

Another who has really impressed is Matt Coronato, who is viewed by many as the top prospect in the Flames organization. He has a goal and five helpers through five games after registering 42 points in 41 regular-season games with the Wranglers.

Playing on a line with Coronato is Cole Schwindt, who has also been exceptional, with four goals and an assist. The 23-year-old was acquired by the Flames from the Florida Panthers in the Matthew Tkachuk deal.

On the blue line, Jeremie Poirier registered three points in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss, giving him four points in the playoffs. He was limited to just 23 regular season games following a gruesome injury suffered in late October but appeared no worse for the wear since returning in March.

Entering Game 4 on Wednesday, Dustin Wolf had allowed just eight goals through four games. His numbers took a hit after giving up six the other night but remain extremely impressive with a 2.74 goals against average (GAA) along with a .927 save percentage (SV%). Stats like that have become the norm in the AHL for the 23-year-old, who is expected to have a full-time spot with the Flames next season.

The Wranglers will look to even up the series tonight in Coachella Valley, with puck drop set for 8 pm MT. If necessary, Game 5 will take place on Sunday.