How to watch untelevised Calgary Flames preseason games for free

Keeping tabs on the Calgary Flames camp battles just got a little trickier.

The Flames, who opened up with split-squad victories against the Vancouver Canucks, will not have another exhibition tilt televised prior to the puck dropping on the 2022-23 season in mid-October. That means only one — a 3-2 overtime win at Vancouver on Sunday — will have hit Sportsnet’s channel.

Instead, Flames fans will have to surf over to CalgaryFlames.com in order to catch the remaining games, which will be streamed on the team’s website.

Calgary’s remaining schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 27 – at Seattle Kraken – 8 pm MT

Wednesday, September 28 – vs Edmonton Oilers – 7 pm MT

Friday, September 30 – at Edmonton Oilers – 7 pm MT

Monday, October 3 – vs Seattle Kraken – 7 pm MT

Wednesday, October 5 – at Winnipeg Jets – 6 pm MT

Friday, October 7 – vs Winnipeg Jets – 7 pm MT

Home broadcasts will feature the familiar voices of Derek Wills and Peter Loubardias of Sportsnet 960. Road games will carry the home team’s radio call.

Sportsnet Now Premium is showing some games, according to its schedule. The subscription service costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 annually. Sportsnet Now Premium will feature over a thousand national and out-of-market games and all Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups. It is the replacement for NHL Live this season.

All 82 Flames regular-season games will be broadcast on cable as well — including 60 regional games on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet Flames with a broadcast crew featuring Rick Ball on play-by-play, Kelly Hrudey as an in-game analyst, and host Ryan Leslie.

Until then, though, the only way to watch camp battles unfold in-game scenarios is on the Flames’ website.