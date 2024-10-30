SportsHockeyFlames

Costco is now in on the joke with Flames forward Justin Kirkland

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Oct 30 2024, 7:10 pm
Costco is now in on the joke with Flames forward Justin Kirkland
@costco_canada/Instagram | Sergei Belski/Imagn Images

Although he’s only suited up for eight games with the organization, Justin Kirkland is quickly becoming a household name among Calgary Flames fans.

Kirkland failed to make the Flames roster out of training camp but was recalled after the season opener after Kevin Rooney suffered an injury. Rooney has since returned, but Kirkland has remained thanks to some very strong play.

Having only logged nine NHL games in his career before this season, the 28-year-old Kirkland was an easy player for Flames fans to support. The fact that he’s played extremely well has only added to what was already an incredible story.

Weeks ago, Flames fans learned that Kirkland is referred to as “Costco” by his teammates, a nickname that has since spread like wildfire. His parents and wife, Madison, even got in on the joke, wearing Costco clothing to a game last week.

There was even one fan who was recently spotted wearing a “Costco” jersey at the Saddledome.

Now, Costco the company is getting in on the fun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Costco Canada (@costco_canada)

“Anyone know how we can get this to Justin Kirkland,” Costco Canada captioned a video showing them putting together a uniform for the Flames forward. At the very least, he appears to be in line for a store membership, which could come in handy, seeing as there are four store locations in Calgary.

Despite the Flames being in a bit of a rut right now, having dropped three straight, Kirkland has continued to impress Flames Coach Ryan Huska, as he has yet to come out of the lineup. He’ll be back in again tonight, centring the fourth line as the Flames look to get back in the win column versus the Utah Hockey Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop