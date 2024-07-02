Flames reveal jersey numbers for new free agent signings

The Calgary Flames aren’t wasting any time in letting fans know what numbers their newest additions will wear next season.

After the organization added five new players on the opening day of free agency yesterday, four of those players, Ryan Lomberg, Anthony Mantha, Jake Bean, and Devin Cooley, have had their jersey numbers revealed.

Jersey number updates, coming your way 🫡 pic.twitter.com/I7xXhvzuF2 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 2, 2024

The most interesting number of this bunch is Lomberg wearing the #70 jersey. Only one other player has ever worn that number for the Flames, and it came rather recently, with goaltender Louie Domingue suiting up with the number for a single game back in 2021. It’ll be pretty easy for Lomberg to make an impression with that kind of history behind the number. He was previously #94 with the Florida Panthers.

Mantha will keep the #39 jersey he has worn in all his stints with the Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, and Vegas Golden Knights. In terms of that number’s history with the Flames, Mantha will become the 13th player in franchise history to wear it. Prospect Matthew Coronato wore the number in 2023, and the most famous #39 in Flames history was Doug Gilmour, who wore it from 1989 to 1992.

Local product Jake Bean is returning to a familiar number with the #24 jersey in his hometown. He initially entered the league wearing that same jersey number for the Carolina Hurricanes but eventually changed to #22 once joined the Columbus Blue Jackets. It’s a popular number throughout Flames history, as Bean will become the 22nd player to take up the mantle. A fun piece of trivia regarding #24 and the Flames is that Jarome Iginla donned that jersey in his rookie season back in 1996-97.

Lastly, Cooley decided not to stray too far from goalie number conventions as he picked up the #1 sweater. It’s not often that you see a non-goalie player take that jersey, and Cooley now becomes the 16th to take #1. It has been a while since the Flames had a goalie take this jersey, with the last player being Brian Elliott in 2017.