First look at Calgary Flames' 2024-25 season schedule

The NHL has officially released the schedule for the 2024-25 season, and Calgary Flames fans now have a chance to plan out what games they want to catch.

It’s been an offseason of change for the team with plenty of familiar faces leaving town and new ones being brought in. With the schedule out, Flames fans have an idea of when and where they can watch their new-look team next season.

Calgary’s season kicks off on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on October 9. The home opener at the Saddledome goes on October 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here is a look at the entire schedule:

Here is the calendar view:

One disappointing part of next season’s schedule is the lack of games against their provincial rival Edmonton Oilers. There will be just three Battle of Alberta games this season and only one at the Saddledome (November 3).

Flames fans will also be busy welcoming back plenty of former players who have moved on to new teams. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom will return to Calgary as a member of the New Jersey Devils on November 1, while ex-Flames defenceman Chris Tanev will make his way back with the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 4.

Calgary will get their first taste of the NHL’s newest franchise when they visit Utah early in the season on October 30. The first home game against the Utah franchise is set for January 2.

Here are some other notable dates to circle on the schedule:

October 15 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Connor Bedard comes to town)

October 22 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sidney Crosby’s annual visit)

December 14 vs. Florida Panthers (Stanley Cup champions visit Calgary)

January 28 vs. Washington Capitals (Alexander Ovechkin’s annual visit and return of Andrew Mangiapane)

March 8 vs. Montreal Canadiens (only game in Calgary)

April 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (last game of the season)

Tickets for all these games are expected to go on sale over the next few months.