Many have followed Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow’s story since being diagnosed with ALS, but nobody could have realized just how many he has in his corner.

On Tuesday, Snow’s wife, Kelsie, shared a very sad update on her husband, letting everyone know that he had suffered a cardiac arrest and a “catastrophic brain injury.” Days later, she confirmed the worst, saying that after tests had been run, doctors informed her and her family that Chris wouldn’t wake up. He continues to remain on life support.

As Chris’ family navigates their way through this extremely difficult time, a family friend named Maya Shankar started a GoFundMe page to help support them. Within 48 hours, the fundraiser has surpassed its goal of US$100,000. At the time of writing, they have received an incredible 1,600 donations totalling over US$108,000.

“It’s hard to accept help,” Kelsie wrote on X shortly after the GoFundMe page was launched. “My friend Maya convinced me that ppl want to help & I should give them a way to do that. We will be forever grateful for the love & support sent our way, but we aren’t surprised by the number of ppl Chris touched. That was his way.”

Though he has worked in the Flames organization for well over a decade, Chris became well-known in the hockey world after being diagnosed with ALS in 2019. At the time of his diagnosis, he was given just a year to live, but continued to battle and inspire many, not only in the hockey community but throughout the world.

While introducing Mikael Backlund as captain on Wednesday, Flames general manager Craig Conroy got emotional speaking of Chris and was quick to mention how despite being dealt a very tough hand, he has never complained about what he is going through. Those interested in donating to Snow’s family can do so here.