Flames have "interest" in former Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman: report

With the Calgary Flames in search of revamped front office, longtime Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman has emerged as a possible candidate.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Flames are among the teams interested in bringing in Bowman, who resigned from the Blackhawks in the fall of 2021 in the wake of sexual assault allegations around former Chicago video coach Brad Aldrich.

“One of the names that has been floated around as a potential successor for [recently fired Rangers coach Gerard Gallant] in New York is [former Blackhawks coach] Joel Quenneville. I think there’s been some question about exactly what his eligibility is.” Friedman said during last night’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast. “The same goes for Stan Bowman. I think Pittsburgh and Calgary are among the teams that have shown some interest in Bowman as well.”

Bowman is currently not eligible for employment by an NHL team until he has been reinstated by commissioner Gary Bettman.

“From what I’ve been told, teams are free to talk to both Quenneville and Bowman, but neither individual can be hired until they’ve been cleared by the commissioner, which has not happened yet,” Friedman added.

Bowman first joined Chicago’s organization in 2001, and rose up to become general manager in 2009 where he would stay until his resignation.

Calgary saw Brad Treliving depart from the general manager role on April 17, while head coach Darryl Sutter was fired on May 1.

While there’s no official timeline on the team naming a successor for either Sutter or Treliving, the NHL draft date of June 28 would serve as a likely first milestone for the team to have new management.