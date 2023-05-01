Flames fire Darryl Sutter as head coach

Darryl Sutter’s time as the head coach of the Calgary Flames is coming to an end.

On Monday, multiple NHL insiders reported that the team would be undergoing a coaching change despite Sutter having a two-year contract extension that was set to kick in this summer.

Hearing that Darryl Sutter has been let go as Flames head coach. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 1, 2023

Sources tell @DailyFaceoff the #Flames are moving on from coach Darryl Sutter. Sutter’s two-year contract extension was set to kick in on July 1. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 1, 2023

The team later confirmed the reports by making the news official.

The #Flames have relieved Darryl Sutter of his coaching duties. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 1, 2023

“On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large,” said CSEC President and CEO, John Bean in a press release.

This is the organization’s second major departure after the team missed the playoffs by a razor-thin margin. Former general manager Brad Treliving and the Flames “mutually agreed to part ways” last month.

Sutter, 64, rejoined the Flames as head coach in 2021. The following season, the Flames had their best year since 2018-19, winning the Pacific Division. He was even voted the Jack Adams Award winner.

Unfortunately for the coach and the organization, the streak did not continue.

Between his time on the bench behind the Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, and Los Angeles Kings, Sutter’s regular-season coaching record stands at 736-530-101 over 21 seasons.

Flames President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney will further discuss Sutter’s firing with media members at 11:30 am.