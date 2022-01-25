Flames have trade interest in Canucks' J.T. Miller: report

The Calgary Flames are apparently in on the J.T. Miller sweepstakes.

The Flames are one of four teams kicking tires on the Vancouver Canucks forward, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

The Flames, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and New York Rangers have been poking around Miller, who has 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 39 games this season.

Seravalli: "The other three teams that I've heard that have been interested in JT Miller are the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Calgary Flames." #Canucks — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) January 25, 2022

Miller has one year remaining on his contract beyond this season at a reasonable $5.25 million cap hit before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

His skillset would be a welcome addition to Calgary.

And some much-needed offensive depth.

The Flames have just four forwards in double-digits in goals this season, with Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane sharing the team-lead with 18 goals apiece. Johnny Gaudreau is third with 16, and Elias Lindholm is fourth with 13.

Tkachuk, Gaudreau, and Lindholm form Calgary’s top line.

“That line carries our team for the most part,” coach Darryl Sutter said following a 7-1 win against the St. Louis Blues which saw Tkachuk net five assists and Gaudreau four points (one goal, three assists).

“We need to get some more out of everybody in order to be successful.”

In all, Calgary’s top-four goal-getters have scored 65 of the team’s 120 goals — a 54% contribution rate.

Miller has scored 54 goals with Vancouver since the start of the 2019-20 season. By comparison, Lindholm has scored 61 and Tkachuk 57 in that span. No other Flames skater has scored more. Miller’s goals-per-game, a share of Vancouver’s team lead since the start of the 2019-20 season at 0.34, would be second only to Lindholm (0.37) and Tkachuk (0.35), too.

Which teams are interested in JT Miller and what could the #Canucks be getting in a return?@frank_seravalli joined #Canucks Central with @danriccio_ and @SatiarShah with the latest on that and the GM search. 🟢 https://t.co/lJN6l8eChF

🍎 https://t.co/5C1lTewOHn pic.twitter.com/I2qs8oHh9h — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) January 25, 2022

The ask isn’t cheap, understandably.

In an interview with Satiar Shah and Dan Riccio on Sportsnet 650, Seravalli theorized that Miller could fetch a first-round draft pick and a highly touted prospect.

The cost could be justified by the Flames, who are fourth in the Pacific Division with a 19-12-6 record and 44 points, but second behind the Vegas Golden Knights with a .595 win percentage.