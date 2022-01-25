Flames Twitter roasts Justin Faulk after dominating win over Blues

St. Louis Blues defenceman Justin Faulk wasn’t shy to share his comments about a road trip to Canada. Neither, apparently, was the Calgary Flames social media team.

After demolishing the Blues 7-1 on home ice on Monday night, the Flames responded to Faulk’s blunt opinion about his disinterest in playing in Canada with a simple line in a single tweet that hit like an elbow off the top rope.

“We see why the Blues wanted to get out of Canada quickly,” the team’s official account tweeted.

We see why the Blues wanted to get out of Canada quickly. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 25, 2022

The tweet was, seemingly, in response to Faulk’s comments last Thursday about his disdain for having to play two games in Canada as part of a three-game Pacific Northwest road trip away from St. Louis that included wins against the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks prior to the thumping at the hands of the Flames.

Faulk, it turns out, isn’t a fan of crossing borders.

“I’m not looking forward to going to Canada one bit, but we’ll play some hockey games and get it over with and then come back,” Faulk said last Thursday, apparently referencing COVID-19 procedures and additional testing measures required for crossing the United States’ border into Canada.

“I mean, it just seems to be that things are going a little bit differently up there than they are here. I like where we’re at in this country, so we’ll go with that.”

The #stlblues head to Canada after tomorrow night's game in Seattle. Justin Faulk hopes that trip is as brief as possible. pic.twitter.com/RTqA0TA43Y — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) January 20, 2022

In fairness to the defenceman, he was one of just four Blues — who are 4-4-0 this season against Canadian opponents and 2-2-0 playing inside Canada’s borders — to register a plus/minus of even or better despite logging 23:25 of ice time in the lopsided loss.

Faulk’s comments came five days prior to the Flames’ win, meaning Calgary’s social media team was sitting on the response for almost a week.

A clapback is a dish best served cold, it seems.