Flames give injury update on Chris Tanev and call up defenceman

The Calgary Flames will be without one of their veteran defencemen for at least a few days.

The team announced this afternoon on social media that Chris Tanev is day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury in the opening minutes of Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

As a result, the team has recalled defenceman Nick DeSimone from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Tanev was injured after awkwardly going into the boards on a hit from Avalanche forward Ross Colton. On replay, it did look like Colton might have boarded Tanev, but the only penalty handed out on the play was to Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin for roughing.

Tanev left the game and did not return.

Tanev’s injury doesn’t appear to be long-term at the moment, so this shouldn’t disrupt any potential trade talks that Flames GM Craig Conroy might be engaged in involving the 33-year-old Toronto native.

DeSimone will be making his way to the Flames lineup to help the team deal with Tanev’s absence. The 29-year-old has appeared in eight NHL games with Calgary this season. He has four assists during that span.

It has not been confirmed whether or not DeSimone will be in the lineup in time for tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Flames will also be without Matt Coronato, as he has been sent down to the Wranglers. The 2021 first-round pick has struggled in his transition from the NCAA to the NHL level. While his numbers in the AHL have been positive, with 18 points in 14 games with the Wranglers, he has just a goal and two points in 11 games with the Flames this season.

Coronato was a healthy scratch against the Avalanche, as rookie Martin Pospisil returned to the team’s lineup.

The Flames will hit the ice in Vegas tonight for a game against the Golden Knights at 8 pm MT.