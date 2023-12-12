Flames' Sharangovich becoming more comfortable in his new surroundings

Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich is quickly putting a slow start to the season in the rearview mirror.

The 25-year-old was acquired this offseason by the Flames in a deal that saw the team’s leading scorer in 2022-23, Tyler Toffoli, head to the New Jersey Devils. Given how well Toffoli performed in his final season as a Flame, there was plenty of pressure for Sharangovich to deliver.

Scrutiny regarding the trade quickly picked up early this season, as Sharangovich struggled to make an impact, recording just two points through his first 10 games. What made matters worse was that Toffoli had quickly settled in with the Devils, scoring at a similar pace to what he had with the Flames a season prior.

To Sharangovich’s credit, he has continued to play hard every night and is starting to get the results. He found the back of the net for the second straight game in last night’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche, giving him five tallies and nine points over his past 12 games.

The uptick in offence comes at a much-needed time, as the Flames’ top offensive stars have been struggling to produce as of late. For Sharangovich, the challenge now becomes keeping it going.

During his three seasons with the Devils, Sharangovich was regarded as a highly talented winger, but an inconsistent one at that. He was a player capable of heating up as he is right now, only to come crashing down and be a non-factor for stretches afterward. That part of his game has always been something that he has needed to improve on, and the Flames are certainly hoping he can show he has.

The Flames are set to be back in action tonight as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena. Sharangovich will look to extend his goal-scoring streak while also helping his team end a brief two-game losing skid.