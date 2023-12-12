Flames are the second-slowest team to have a player reach 20 points this season

The Calgary Flames’ top offensive guns are struggling to find their offence through the first 28 games of the 2023-24 season.

While the Flames’ 83 goals on the year rank near the middle of the pack at 19th in the league, the individual stats from some of their top players rank near the bottom.

Despite losing last night’s game versus the Colorado Avalanche by a 6-5 final, Nazem Kadri put forth a solid performance, registering a goal and an assist. The two points game him 20 on the year, which, shockingly, leads all Flames players.

With it, the Flames became the second-slowest team to have a player reach the 20-point threshold this season, with the Washington Capitals being the only remaining team in the league to have not yet done so. Even the lowly San Jose Sharks got there quicker, with Tomas Hertl recording his 20th point on the season in a win over the Detroit Red Wings last Thursday.

Thankfully, the Flames have received some solid depth scoring this season, proven by the fact they have several players who should reach that 20-point marker over the next few games. That said, seeing a player like Jonathan Huberdeau with just 15 points through 28 games is quite dejecting. For those keeping track, that puts him on a 44-point pace. Elias Lindholm hasn’t been a whole lot better, as he has just 17 on the year.

After last night’s loss, the Flames now find themselves three points shy of a wild-card position. They are still well within reach of a playoff spot with plenty of time to go, but to do so, they will need their top players to begin playing as such in a hurry. Their next opportunity to do so will come tonight, as they are in Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.