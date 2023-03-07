Flames say there'll be Indigenous land acknowledgement before every game

The Calgary Flames will continue its Indigenous land acknowledgement.

The Flames, who had been the last Canadian team in the NHL to acknowledge Indigenous land, will now be doing so moving forward after including its first on its Indigenous Celebration Game last Saturday.

Calgary is in one of the traditional territories of the Treaty 7 nations of southern Alberta, which includes the traditional territories of the Blackfoot Confederacy (Siksika, Kainai, Piikani), the Tsuut’ina, the Îyâxe Nakoda Nations, and the Métis Nation (Region 3).

The Flames’ Indigenous Celebration Game on March 4 included representatives in attendance from the Blackfoot First Nation tribes of Siksika, the Piikani, the Kainai; the Stoney Nakoda First Nation tribes of Chiniki, Bearspaw, and Goodstoney; and the Tsuut’ina First Nation.

It featured a pre-game show with ceremonies involving Chiefs, Elders, and Princesses from the Treaty 7 Nations and the land acknowledgement. The Canadian anthem was also performed by Dilayna Blackhorse.

The game included special warm-up jerseys designed by Jacob Alexis and Richard Running Rabbit, featuring a modified Blasty logo with the addition of an eagle feather and a circle around his eye.

“Thank you to the Chiefs and delegates from all Nations of Treaty 7 for their passionate commitment of time and wisdom over the past months,” Peter Hanlon, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation vice president of communications and community relations, said in a release announcing the Indigenous Celebration Game.

“We have been honoured to come together with you and continue the journey of reconciliation. While the celebration game will be a special night, it is just one component of our commitment to continue to learn from and partner with our Indigenous neighbours.”

We're proud to continue our commitment to learn from and partner with our Indigenous communities ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bx1axh9C82 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 5, 2023

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) is the parent company of the Flames, Calgary Hitmen, Calgary Wranglers, Calgary Roughnecks, and Calgary Stampeders.