Jakob Pelletier has been infectious for the Calgary Flames.

The exuberant 21-year-old burst onto the scene after a series of healthy scratches and has seen himself be elevated from fourth-line duty to a mainstay alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri on Calgary’s second unit, to a recent promotion to the Flames’ top trio with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli on Monday.

He hasn’t done so quietly.

And he’s living the “dream” in the process.

“It’s great,” Pelletier told Daily Hive. “Just to be here with the guys and play in the NHL is a huge honour for me.”

Pelletier, the recently turned 22-year-old initially selected in the first round (No. 26) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 18 games after entering the lineup following six straight scratches to start his NHL career.

But it’s been more than just the modest production that’s impressed teammates and elevated the youngster into a more prominent role with the Flames.

“I can tell just the way he is, he wants to get better and he talks to me all the time,” Huberdeau told Sportsnet 960. “You can tell he’s a vocal guy. When you’re a kid you can’t talk that much on the bench but he still cares about everyone. Even at a young age if someone makes a good play he’s going to be on the bench congratulating them and getting them going. That’s what you need on the bench, good energy. That’s what he has.”

Pelletier recently sat down with Daily Hive to discuss his adjustment, welcome to NHL moment, and his relationship with Huberdeau in a wide-ranging chat with Daily Hive.

How do you feel you’ve progressed over the last six weeks?



“I think the big thing for me, the six games I didn’t play, I think that was big for me to be around the guys, to practice with them, to get used to the pace, everything. I think that kind of helped me. My first game I wasn’t shy or scared. That was big for me. Now I keep going better, better, better, and now I can step up more from now until the end of the season.”

What’s been the biggest adjustment for you to this point?

“Everything is faster here. Everything is on the tape. You need to know before you get the puck where your teammates are going to be or what kind of play you can make. You need to know your surroundings and everything on the ice before you make the next play. That was the big thing.”

Your bond with Jonathan Huberdeau seems unique. How have you connected?

“He’s been amazing. He texted me this summer and it went a long way. It shows what kind of guy he is on and off the ice. It’s not just with me. He’s been good to everybody here. When we were in New York he took me and Mackey out for supper and then in Colorado he took me and Gibby for brunch. Of course, because I’m French, I’m going to rely on him a little bit, but with every guy, he’s going to be the same guy as he is with me. He’s a huge mentor. It’s pretty great to have him here.”

Have you been told about your future as it pertains to staying up with the Flames?

“No. I’m taking it day by day, and I’ve been doing that for six weeks now. I’ve been here since then. Each night I’ve just got to prove I can play in the NHL, and I can play with Naz and Huby and show the team and fans that I belong here.”

Have you had your “welcome to the NHL” moment yet?

“I mean, to play with Huby…this is amazing because I saw him playing junior, and he was unbelievable. Seeing him last year put up 115 points or whatever, and the next thing I know, we’re playing in Seattle, and I’m on the same line as him…I’m like, ‘holy…this is amazing.’ But again, I think it comes back to the first game when I was playing against the Lightning, against (Steven) Stamkos and (Nikita) Kucherov and these guys…this is happening. It was pretty cool. Each day you’re like, ‘Wow, I’m playing in the NHL.'”