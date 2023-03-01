Flames release gorgeous Indigenous Celebration Night jersey (PHOTOS)

The Calgary Flames will celebrate Indigenous Celebration Night in style.

The Flames unveiled special warm-up jerseys the team will wear prior to hosting the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, March 4.

The jerseys, designed by Jacob Alexis and Richard Running Rabbit, feature a modified Blasty logo with the addition of an eagle feather and a circle around his eye.

“The Blasty logo is used to honour tradition, the organization and it’s loyal fanbase,” the Flames wrote in a graphic tweeted Wednesday. “He has a circle around his eye for keen vision, and stripes added to symbolize great achievements.

“The eagle feather often represents the culture and our connection to history. Indigenous communities use them to honour great achievements or in this case milestones.”

The Indigenous Celebration Night jersey also features a shoulder patch, telling the story of the Indigenous community Treaty 7 Territory.

“The overall design is intended to be representative of the people and to share that connection and history of their relationship with the land,” according to another graphic.

The image depicts detailing within the numbers, too.

The jersey is the second special warm-up sweater the team has unveiled in less than two weeks. The Flames also celebrated Black History Month on Tuesday, complete with a jersey honouring the legacy of longtime captain Jarome Iginla.