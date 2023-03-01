Bettman encouraged by "constructive" talk on new Flames arena

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is encouraged by what he’s hearing in the latest round of discussions surrounding the progress of a new events centre and home of the Calgary Flames.

Bettman, who met with the Flames ownership group, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, and Coun. Sonya Sharp, called the dialogue “constructive.”

“What I’m hearing is the most constructive that I’ve heard in this entire process, which has been a decade long,” Bettman said from Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, one night after visiting Rogers Place up in Edmonton.

“There’s a lot of work to do because things have gotten harder with the passage of time. Things have gotten more expensive, interest rates are going up, but I think everyone is focused on what needs to be done.”

Bettman didn’t have any news to break or information to reveal as it pertains to negotiations between the City of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the parent company of the Flames.

He did, however, suggest all parties are on the same page.

“I had a brief meeting [Tuesday] with the mayor and Councilperson Sharp,” Bettman said. “I would characterize that meeting as very friendly and I think we’re all focused on the importance of getting a new event centre in Calgary.

“Everybody involved at this stage, I think, wants to see the Flames and the City of Calgary have a new event centre. I don’t think there’s anyone who disagrees on that point right now. I hope it comes to fruition. But there’s a lot of work to be done.”

The Flames have been discussing the building of a new arena for almost two decades.

A deal was struck in 2019, but fell apart over a year ago due to rising costs. A new rink would’ve been placed just a hundred metres north of the Saddledome — the current home for the Flames constructed in 1983.

Other locations are now being considered.

The Flames have over a decade remaining on their lease on the Saddledome, the second-oldest facility in the NHL.

“There’s no dispute that this building is running out of useful life,” Bettman said. “Some would say it already has.”