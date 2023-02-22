Flames honouring Jarome Iginla's legacy with Black History Month jersey

The Calgary Flames will be honouring one of their franchise’s greatest players with a special jersey when they take to the ice next week.

At next Tuesday’s Black History Month game against the Boston Bruins on February 28, the Flames will be wearing a set of specially created jerseys in warmup to honour franchise icon Jarome Iginla.

Celebrating Jarome Iginla's legacy, they will be worn in warm-ups on Feb. 28 and are a part of the Flames Foundation's multi-day 50/50 raffle, which runs Feb. 22-28 and will benefit the CSEC Inclusion Program!

“The textile pattern represents a blend of traditional Yoruba symbolism, along with milestone accomplishments from Jarome’s Calgary Flames career,” a release from the team reads about the black jersey with red, yellow, and green inside the Flames’ logo. “Created to honour the Iginla surname, which translates to big/mysterious tree in Yoruba, Elvis Iginla [Jarome’s father]’s native language.”

Jarome’s father Elvis was born in Lagos, Nigeria before emigrating to Alberta in 1976 to attend the university of Alberta.

“I see my dad as someone who’s very concerned with having a positive influence in the lives of people around him, whether he’s at work or at home,” the younger Iginla said in a 2013 interview with ImpactUs. “I’m very proud of that and try to follow his example in the way I live.”

Iginla, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, played 20 seasons for five teams: the Flames, Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, and Los Angeles Kings. He had 625 goals and 675 assists in 1,554 games. In Calgary, Iginla had 525 goals and 570 assists in his career.

Per the team, the practice-worn jerseys are also part of the Flames Foundation’s multi-day 50/50 raffle benefitting the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation Inclusion Program, with tickets running from February 22 to 28.

