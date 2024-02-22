Flames could improve centre depth by claiming Barre-Boulet off waivers

The Calgary Flames’ main need as an organization at this time is centre-ice talent.

While they have plenty of talented young wingers in their system, the Flames lack top prospects down the middle of the ice. Their main roster is lacking in that regard as well, as Nazem Kadri is undoubtedly their best centreman, but is better suited as a No. 2 on a Stanley Cup contender.

Mikael Backlund continues to be solid in a bottom-six role, while Yegor Sharangovich has been playing down the middle as of late but seems to produce better when used on the wing. Meanwhile, Kevin Rooney, who spent the majority of the 2022-23 season in the AHL, is currently locked in on the fourth line. Suffice it to say, the Flames could use some immediate help in that regard.

One such player who may be worth taking a look at is Alex Barre-Boulet. The Tampa Bay Lightning placed the 26-year-old, left-handed centreman on waivers today, after dressing him in just six of their last 19 games. On the season, he has six goals and nine points in a career-high 36 games.

Barre-Boulet (TB) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 22, 2024

Though Barre-Boulet has yet to prove he has what it takes to be a regular at the NHL level, he has produced some ridiculous numbers in the AHL, particularly last season. He ended the year with the Syracuse Crunch having recorded 24 goals and 84 points in just 69 games, which had him just one point shy of Michael Carcone for the league lead.

Barre-Boulet is rather undersized at 5-foot-10, 178 pounds, meaning that he is best suited for a top-six role. The Flames have the opportunity to place him there and see how he fares over the remaining 24 games on their schedule.

Despite not being the greatest skater, he has a very high hockey IQ which allows him to be in the right place at the right time on the ice. As his point totals from last season in the AHL show, he also has plenty of offensive skill, the best of all being his vision. He could be the type of player that would form well on a line with a goal scorer such as Sharangovich or newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko.

With the Flames expected to be moving on from Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev prior to the trade deadline, giving a player such as Barre-Boulet an opportunity for the remainder of the season makes plenty of sense. If Ryan Huska and the rest of his coaching staff don’t view him as an NHLer, they can cut ties at season’s end, as he is set to become a UFA. If he impresses, he could be signed for cheap for the 2024-25 season. All waiver announcements will be made tomorrow at noon MT.