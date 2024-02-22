Flames are finally getting the Jonathan Huberdeau they were expecting

It has taken a lot longer than anyone would have expected, but Jonathan Huberdeau looks like he has arrived for the Calgary Flames.

After a 115-point season, the Florida Panthers dealt the now 30-year-old to the Calgary Flames in a blockbuster trade that saw Matthew Tkachuk head the other way. Now former Flames general manager Brad Treliving wasted little time, signing Huberdeau to a massive eight-year, $84 million extension a short time later. There were some concerns about how the contract would age, but no one imagined it would become the league’s worst contract less than a year later.

Huberdeau’s first season with the Flames was a complete disaster, as he managed just 55 points. The 60-point decline marked the largest in NHL history and caused plenty of concern among Flames fans.

Those hoping for a bounce-back didn’t get their wish early on, as Huberdeau was average at best early in the season and had a downright horrendous month of December in which he went goalless with just one assist in 13 games. Just when it appeared all hope had run out, however, he is starting to get back on track.

Huberdeau has been playing his best hockey as a Flame since the calendar flipped to 2024. While the production may not live up to his $10.5 million cap hit, he sits just shy of the point-per-game mark with five goals and 18 points through 19 games. He has also managed six multi-point outings during that stretch, a few of which he has noticeably been the best player on the ice.

If this is the player Huberdeau can continue to be moving forward, his deal will be a much easier pill to swallow for Flames fans. A larger sample size is needed to see if he has truly come out of his funk, but the early signs are promising. He’ll look to continue what has been a solid start to 2024 tonight as the Flames are set to take on the Boston Bruins. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.