Flames fans give Iginla standing ovation in return to Calgary (VIDEO)

Whenever former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla is in the Saddledome these days, you can just about always expect a standing ovation.

Saturday was no different, with the crowd making sure to show their love to the legend himself.

Now freshly enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, Iginla received a raucous ovation during last night’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets.

TSN reporter Salim Nadim Valji shared video of the ovation:

Calgary Flames fans salute Jarome Iginla, now enshrined in the Hockey Hall Of Fame and at tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/fbCwRNPIgT — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 28, 2021

Having played 1219 games as a member of the Flames, Iginla is the franchise leader in games played, goals, and points. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy in both 2002 and 2004 as the league’s leading goal scorer, also picking up the Art Ross in 2002 as the league’s leading scorer.

With the Flames, Iginla hit 11 seasons of 30-plus goals, and totalled 625 across his NHL career that also saw stints in Boston, Pittsburgh, and Los Angeles.

Calgary is currently sitting second in the Pacific Division, with a record of 12-4-5. Their hot start has fueled rumours that they could be active in the trade market in order to beef up for a playoff run.

The Flames couldn’t pull out the win in front of their legend, however, falling 4-2 to Winnipeg on Saturday.

They’re back at it again tomorrow at home against one of Iginla’s former teams in the Pittsburgh Penguins, with puck drop set for 7 pm MT. No word yet on if Iggy will be in the house for that one.