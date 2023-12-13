Flames' Huberdeau off to an even worse start than last season

Last season may not have been rock bottom for Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau after all.

After being acquired from the Florida Panthers during the 2022 offseason, the Flames immediately signed Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million extension. The belief among the management group at that time was that he would continue producing to a similar level to the 115 points he had just put up in the season prior.

That turned out to be far from the case, as Huberdeau managed just 56 points in his first season with the Flames. He looked like a shell of his former self, something fans hoped could be chalked up to a poor relationship with then-head coach Darryl Sutter.

Somehow, things have gotten even worse with Ryan Huska at the helm. Through 29 games this season, Huberdeau has just four goals and 15 points. For comparison’s sake, he had five goals and 19 points through his first 29 games a season ago.

While plenty of season remains, Huberdeau projects to finish with just 11 goals and 42 points. The 11 goals would be the second-worst total of his career, while 42 points would mark his lowest total since the 2016-17 season, where he was limited to just 31 games due to injury.

What has caused this downfall is anyone’s guess. Some have suggested no longer playing with Aleksander Barkov is the main reason, but those two didn’t play together at even strength during Huberdeau’s 115-point year. A rapid decline based on age doesn’t pass the smell test, either, as he is just 30 years old.

The best guess is that, for whatever reason, Huberdeau’s confidence has completely evaporated. The reason for optimism with that theory is that confidence can be regained, though it certainly isn’t always easy. While the Flames will continue to hope his turnaround can come in the near future, it is difficult to envision that happening given what has transpired thus far. That said, perhaps just one big game is all he needs to get not only his season but also his career back on track.