"There will be more fun this year": Flames' Huberdeau takes another shot at Sutter

The Calgary Flames chose to fire Darryl Sutter over two months ago, and there may be no one more relieved than Jonathan Huberdeau.

Playing under Sutter, Huberdeau had one of the worst seasons of his NHL career, recording just 55 points in 79 games. For some, that could be considered a success, but it was far from for the 30-year-old who had put up 115 points just a season prior.

Throughout the season, there had been rumours of a rift between Huberdeau and Sutter, and shortly after Sutter’s firing, the star forward admitted things didn’t click between them. Speaking with RDS at a recent golf tournament in Lachute, he seemingly took a shot at his former bench boss while expressing his excitement for the upcoming season.

“I’m really excited,” Huberdeau said in French (translated with Google Translate). “I think it will change the team’s environment. There will be more fun this year, but for sure there is work to be done at the moment with the players to be put under contract.”

When asked specifically about playing under Ryan Huska, who was recently promoted from assistant to head coach, Huberdeau seemed optimistic that he will be able to get back to being his old self.

“He’s a good person and he came to talk to me even if he was a defenders’ coach,” Huberdeau said. “He asks that you work hard, but I think we will have more freedom offensively if I base myself on our conversations.”

It is no secret that several players on the Flames roster didn’t enjoy having Sutter behind the bench this past season. Not only does he play very systematically, as Huberdeau alluded to, but he is very demanding and seemed to suck the life out of the dressing room this year.

With Sutter now out of the picture, Flames management hopes Huberdeau can return to being the elite point producer he was during his time with the Florida Panthers.