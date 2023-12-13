It may have come in a losing effort, but Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich scored two more goals on Tuesday night.

The Flames battled hard in the second half of a back-to-back versus the Vegas Golden Knights, falling by a 5-4 overtime final. After giving up a late goal to William Karlsson in the third period, it appeared the Flames were done for, but Sharangovich had different plans. The 25-year-old scored his second of the game with just a minute remaining to send this one to extra time.

🔥Flames Goal🔥 Yegor Sharangovich ties the game! It’s 4-4! 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/Vq9J1Fnic7 — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) December 13, 2023



The two goals extended Sharangovich’s goal-scoring streak to three games. After a slow start to his season, he now has a team-leading nine goals along with 16 points on the season, and is looking like the player the Flames had hoped they were getting after acquiring him this summer.

“He’s kind of finding his game, I think,” said head coach Ryan Huska. “Players come over in a trade, it takes them a while to adjust to new settings, new teammates, the way we operate and do things around here. He’s got a good skillset. I think he’s starting to feel comfortable with who he is on our team.”

To begin the season, Sharangovich appeared to be lost at times. He was struggling to make an impact, perhaps by trying to do too much. Since seemingly simplifying things, he has been a complete difference-maker for the Flames.

“He’s been great. Doing the right things, paying attention to details,” said Nazem Kadri. “I think that’s the thing with Sharky; he can be most effective when he has his focus out there. Lately, he definitely seems to have that. He’s got a great skill set and, obviously, a fantastic shot. He’s gotta keep utilizing that.”

While there was plenty of negative chatter surrounding the trade that brought Sharangovich to Calgary this summer, his play as of late has quickly quieted the naysayers. He will look to continue proving he was worth trading for tomorrow night, as the Flames take on the Wild in Minnesota.