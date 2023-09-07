4 potential candidates to be named as Flames' next captain

The Calgary Flames appear to be content entering the 2023-24 season with their current roster intact.

After a summer with plenty of trade rumours, General Manager Craig Conroy was rather quiet aside from trading Tyler Toffoli in late June. Questions still surround this roster, including what Conroy plans to do with the seven returning players who are entering the final year of their contracts: Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, Dennis Gilbert, and Oliver Kylington.

Another question remaining is who will be named as the franchise’s next captain. After going without one for the past two seasons, head coach Ryan Huska has said he plans to have one named before the 2023-24 campaign begins. Here are four players that could fill the role.

Rasmus Andersson

What a player Rasmus Andersson has turned into for the Flames. The second-round pick in 2015 had been a solid player in his own end of the ice for a number of seasons and has been able to really up his offensive production over the past two years, registering 99 points over his past 161 games.

He is arguably the Flames’ best all-around defenceman and is also one of the longest-tenured players on the roster. He is entering his prime years at the age of 26 and seems to love being a part of the organization. Fans would be happy to see Andersson get honoured with the captaincy.

MacKenzie Weegar

Despite the Flames appearing to be in disarray earlier this offseason, MacKenzie Weegar continued to voice his support for the organization. The 29-year-old defenceman struggled early in his first year with the Flames but improved tremendously over the second half and could be in store for a big 2023-24 campaign.

Given his vocalized support of the team, it seems as though Weegar truly is a leader in the Flames room despite only arriving last summer. Set to begin the first year of an eight-year contract, he would make plenty of sense to fill the vacant role.

Mikael Backlund

Since the role first became vacant, it seemed that Backlund was the favourite to take it over from Mark Giordano. It would certainly make sense, as he is the Flames’ longest-serving player and gives it his all each and every time he steps on the ice.

The problem with naming Backlund the captain at this point is that his future with the organization is up in the air. The 34-year-old doesn’t have a contract in place past the 2023-24 season and isn’t willing to sign an extension at this time. Without one in place, it is hard to see him being named captain. That said, if he has a change of heart prior to the season beginning and puts pen to paper, he has as good a chance as anyone on the Flames roster.

Jonathan Huberdeau

While not the sole responsibility, Jonathan Huberdeau was one of the main culprits for the Flames’ struggles last season. The 30-year-old had plenty of expectations placed on his shoulders after last summer’s blockbuster trade for Matthew Tkachuk and failed to live up to them with 55 points in 79 games.

The Flames are hoping it was simply an off-year rather than a sign of what’s to come, as Huberdeau is entering the first year of an eight-year deal with a cap hit of $10.5 million. With the major financial commitment, giving him the captaincy in hopes of giving him more confidence may be something worth considering for Huska and his staff.