Oilers fans will cheer on Flames tonight and it doesn't feel right

The Calgary Flames are looking to win their fourth game in five opportunities tonight, and if they can do so, they will be helping out the Edmonton Oilers.

The Flames are on the road tonight to take on the Pacific Division leading Vancouver Canucks. They have met on three occasions this season, with the Canucks coming out victorious in two.

The Canucks currently have 107 points on the season, which is three more than the Oilers, who sit at 104. Both teams have two games remaining on their schedule.

The Canucks hold the tiebreaker with 43 regulation wins to the Oilers’ 39. What this means is that if they pick up even a single point against the Flames tonight, they will have clinched the Pacific Division.

Should the Flames beat the Canucks in regulation, the Oilers will still have a slim chance of capturing the division title. In order for it to happen, they would need to win their remaining two games against the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche while also needing the Canucks to drop their regular-season finale versus the Winnipeg Jets in regulation.

Flames fans who despise the Oilers may feel no obligation to hope for a win tonight. A loss would not only hurt the Oilers but also help the Flames in their draft lottery odds. If they fall in tonight’s game and the Seattle Kraken are able to pick up a win, the two would swap places in the standings, dropping the Flames to 25th place. That would give them a 54.4% chance at drafting eighth overall, whereas they currently have a 64.4% chance at selecting ninth.

Blake Coleman, who has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, is expected to remain sidelined tonight. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom is expected to get the nod between the pipes. Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.