Flames expected to be without Blake Coleman versus Kings

The Calgary Flames are expected to be without one of their biggest offensive contributors tonight versus the LA Kings.

The Flames took to X early this afternoon to announce that Blake Coleman is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. It is believed this was suffered after taking a hit from San Jose Sharks defenceman Kyle Burroughs on Tuesday, though he was able to finish the game.

Though his offensive totals have cooled off as of late, Coleman has been a bright spot on a Flames team that has had its fair share of struggles this season. Entering the 2023-24 campaign, the 32-year-old had never surpassed the 40-point total in a single season, while a career-high 22 goals came back in 2018-19.

Coleman has blown by those totals with ease this season, as he sits with 29 goals and 52 points through 77 games. He’s just one goal shy of Yegor Sharangovich for the team lead, while sitting third in points behind only Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri.

On top of the offensive abilities he has shown this season, Coleman has always been very responsible player in his own end of the ice, while also providing great leadership. His six-year, $29.4 million signing with the Flames ahead of the 2021-22 season caught many off guard, but has proven to be a solid contract thus far.

Though it doesn’t seem that the injury Coleman is dealing with is serious, he could miss the Flames’ next game as well given that they will also be in action tomorrow night versus the Anaheim Ducks. They will then have Saturday off before returning home to face the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.