Gaudreau family delivers emotional video at Flames' home opener

The Calgary Flames’ home opener is underway versus the Philadelphia Flyers, and it has certainly been an emotional one.

Prior to puck drop, the Flames put out an excellent tribute video for the late Johnny Gaudreau. He, along with his brother Matthew were killed in late August after being struck by a vehicle while on their bikes.

To no surprise, the tribute video was excellently done, and the fan reception was even better. Everyone in the Saddledome applauded for several minutes, while also erupting in, “Johnny,” chants.

You're forever in our hearts, Johnny ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cxk3O67dFU — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 13, 2024

Johnny, who spent the first eight seasons of his career in Calgary, was a fan favourite amongst Flames fans.

While fans certainly loved his on-ice abilities, they loved him even more as a person. It was always clear not only how special of an individual he was off the ice, but how close he was with his family.

It’s not often that an entire family is beloved by a fan base, but that was certainly the case with the Gaudreaus. In fitting fashion, they mustered up the strength to send out a message to Flames faithful ahead of tonight’s game.

“Hi Calgary, on behalf of the entire Gaudreau family, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our Calgary family,” said Jane Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew’s mom. “Your thoughts, your prayers, your cards, your gifts and your visits have meant the world to us. The love and support you have shown for John, Matty, and our entire family has helped us through the hardest time of our lives.

“Calgary and the Flames organization have been a special part of our lives for 13 incredible years. We’ve made so many friends that become family to us.”

A very special message from the Gaudreau’s … ⁦⁦@Sportsnet⁩ pic.twitter.com/MlrBNwgyDp — Ryan Leslie (@ryanlesliemedia) October 13, 2024

Flames fans and the entire hockey community have certainly stepped up and done whatever they can to honour Johnny and Matthew. That won’t change, as the hockey community will always remember the two outstanding young men.