SportsHockeyFlames

The Flames have already made their first training camp cuts

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
Sep 24 2022, 9:25 pm
The Flames have already made their first training camp cuts
@NHLFlames

It didn’t take coach Darryl Sutter and his staff long to trim down the roster at Calgary Flames camp.

The Flames announced Saturday afternoon that the team had assigned prospects Jack Beck, Cole Huckins, Cole Jordan, and Cameron Whynot back to their respective junior clubs after just four days of camp. 

Calgary also released forwards Evan Boucher and Cooper Walker and defencemen Christoffer Sedoff and Jake Lee — all unrestricted free agents. They had been invited to camp on amateur tryouts. 

None participated in the Flames’ intrasquad scrimmage Saturday morning. 

The cuts leave Calgary with six goalies, 19 defensemen, and 34 forwards remaining in camp. 

The Flames will see their first preseason action in split-squad action against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. One group will play at Vancouver at 5 pm MT, and the other will host the Canucks at the Saddledome in Calgary starting at 6 pm MT. 

Aaron VickersAaron Vickers
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.