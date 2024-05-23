"Good riddance": Flames fans not upset to see Marc Savard leave

Marc Savard won’t be back behind the bench for the Calgary Flames in the 2024-25 season.

Yesterday, the Flames announced that they were mutually parting ways with Savard, who was hired by general manager Craig Conroy last offseason. The hiring brought plenty of excitement to the fan base, who figured the former star player would do a great job helping out the power play.

That failed to work out, however, as only six teams in the league had a worse power play than the Flames, who finished the season converting on just 17.9% of their opportunities. Given the struggles, fans didn’t seem to be at all upset over yesterday’s news.

Good riddance — matt🔥 (@204flamesguy) May 22, 2024

Was brought in for his powerplay expertise. #flames had one of the worst PP in the league. Parted ways means he was fired, and rightfully so. He was a bad assistant coach. — keith (@kman1967) May 23, 2024

Worst powerplay coach, ever — Jason Harper (@JayHarpz) May 22, 2024

For the best tbh, nothing against him but he wasn’t a fit for the team. Best of luck to him! — Jake (@Jake81335982) May 22, 2024

Goodbye. Flames PP was too predictable. — jake (@jakethesnail) May 23, 2024

Team Tank will sure miss that powerplay unit . — Austin Ypma (@wizardofOzzYip) May 22, 2024

THANK YOU GOD — FlamesDude (@egorsidorovfan) May 22, 2024

Hallelujah — Tom (@tommyhuge) May 22, 2024

To Savard’s credit, many believe he didn’t have a great opportunity in Calgary, as their roster wasn’t one that most expected to be overly competitive this past season. It seems as though he will get another opportunity to prove himself, as there is plenty of speculation that he will be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs to be a part of Craig Berube’s coaching staff.