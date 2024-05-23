SportsHockeyFlames

"Good riddance": Flames fans not upset to see Marc Savard leave

May 23 2024, 3:30 pm
Marc Savard won’t be back behind the bench for the Calgary Flames in the 2024-25 season.

Yesterday, the Flames announced that they were mutually parting ways with Savard, who was hired by general manager Craig Conroy last offseason. The hiring brought plenty of excitement to the fan base, who figured the former star player would do a great job helping out the power play.

That failed to work out, however, as only six teams in the league had a worse power play than the Flames, who finished the season converting on just 17.9% of their opportunities. Given the struggles, fans didn’t seem to be at all upset over yesterday’s news.

To Savard’s credit, many believe he didn’t have a great opportunity in Calgary, as their roster wasn’t one that most expected to be overly competitive this past season. It seems as though he will get another opportunity to prove himself, as there is plenty of speculation that he will be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs to be a part of Craig Berube’s coaching staff.

