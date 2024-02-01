Kuzmenko may be the most skilled player on the Flames' roster

The Calgary Flames got a big package in return for forward Elias Lindholm that includes multiple prospects, picks, and Andrei Kuzmenko.

Of all the assets acquired in the trade, Kuzmenko is the only one that will slot into the NHL lineup immediately. The second-year winger has eight goals and 13 assists in 43 games this year for the Vancouver Canucks and figures to start in the Flames’ top six.

Andrei Kuzmenko, reportedly acquired by CGY, is a middle-six scoring winger who has cooled down significantly after shooting 27% as a rookie. Still a decent contributor, although he's one of the slowest skaters in the league. #Flames pic.twitter.com/bS0qOBPIr6 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 1, 2024

The Russian’s brief NHL career thus far has been a tale of two seasons.

During his rookie year, Kuzmenko electrified fans with his creativity and scoring touch, lighting the league on fire to the tune of 39 goals.

This year, he’s failed to find that same magic, has struggled to adjust to coach Rick Tocchet’s system, and has even spent time benched and as a healthy scratch.

So which player should Flames fans expect?

The signs are still there that Kuzmenko can be a top offensive contributor. He oozes skill, just take a look at the pass below:

What a spin-o-rama feed from Andrei Kuzmenko! 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/evSlquEXnF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2024

On the other hand, there have been too many instances this season where he is not engaged defensively or on the forecheck. That is what frustrated the Canucks coaching staff.

When he’s scoring, it’s a lot easier to look past those mistakes.

Nobody expected Kuzmenko to sustain the 27% shooting percentage from his rookie season. However, to be an effective offensive contributor, he needs to find a way to get more shots off to offset the predictable drop in efficiency.

There are other factors that have led to his scoring slump.

The Canucks changed their approach on the power play and Kuzmenko was no longer stapled to the net front position, when he was on the first unit at all. This can explain at least some of the significant drop in scoring with the man advantage.

He also had his ice time cut down and was shuffled around the lineup.

All in all, Kuzmenko is a legitimate top-six winger, just one with some major flaws in his game. He’s got 16 more goals and just one fewer point than Lindholm since he entered the league.

Earning coach Ryan Huska’s trust will be the first step toward succeeding in Alberta for Kuzmenko. It’s been the driving factor behind his rough season this year with the Canucks.

If the Flames are willing to play Kuzmenko on the top power-play unit and deal with his occasional defensive lapses, they’ll be happy with the result.