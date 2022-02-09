Flames fans can eat and drink at the Saddledome again

Dome foam is making a comeback to Calgary Flames games.

The Alberta government announced yesterday that it will be relaxing or removing some of its COVID-19 restrictions, including its version of a vaccine passport program.

Restrictions on sale of food and beverages and consumption while seated in audience settings have been removed as one of several rollback measures.

It’ll allow for Flames fans to once again slug through dome beers and munch on popcorn and pocket dogs while taking in a game at the Saddledome.

“There will be a full return of food and beverage services for all patrons,’ Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the Flames’ parent company, said in a statement. “In addition, we will no longer require our patrons to provide proof of vaccination with the elimination of the Restrictions Exemption Program.”

“Capacity limitations will remain at 50% through the end of February and masks will be required for all patrons while not actively eating or drinking (children 12 and under are exempt from masks as of February 14th),” CSEC added.

CSEC has issued a statement regarding upcoming events at the Scotiabank Saddledome: beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 9, food & beverage service will return, and no proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to enter the facility. https://t.co/bGM8cIJMIg — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2022

If downward trends in hospitalizations continue, a second stage will be implemented which will remove mask mandates and capacity limits for large venues, including the Saddledome.

Alberta reported 1,667 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 28,265. This is a decrease of 1,829 active cases since Monday’s count.

That means a capacity crowd of 19,289 at the Saddledome could return as soon as March 1.

Capacity restrictions were initially put in place on December 21.

“It is clear we passed the peak of Omicron infections,” said Alberta premier Jason Kenney, pointing to various countries lifting all or almost lifting all public health restrictions over the past weeks.

“We see new COVID hospital admissions coming down, another important indicator,” he added.

“The threat of COVID-19 to public health no longer outweighs the damages of restrictions to our broader social health. Now is the time to start learning to live with COVID. Alberta will move on, but we’ll do so carefully.”

The same rules will allow patrons to eat and drink at home games for the Calgary Hitmen and Calgary Roughnecks as well.