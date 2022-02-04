Calgary Hitmen unveil incredible Every Child Matters jersey (PHOTOS)

The Calgary Hitmen, with Siksika Health Services, unveiled a new special jersey that will be worn by the Western Hockey League club in their annual “Every Child Matters” game.

The jersey, released Thursday at the Saddledome in an event led by Master of Ceremonies Butch Wolfleg, “reflects both the look and spirit of ‘Every Child Matters.'”

It was developed by local Indigenous artists Jacob Alexis and Richard Running Rabbit.

“Ever since we started this partnership with the Hitmen organization, we’ve been acting on these truth and reconciliation mandates,” Richard Running Rabbit told Hitmen TV. “It’s about action. It’s not about words. So we’re using this platform to tell our story, and they’re allowing us to do that, allowing us to be here at the ‘Dome to do the unveiling. It’s such a huge coup for us and First Nations people to be here to reveal this jersey here today.”

The jerseys will be worn Sunday, March 27 against the Swift Current Broncos.

They are also available for purchase at CGY Team Store.

“I think the symbolism and what they represent for everybody, for our players, for our organization, for the ‘Every Child Matters’ movement, for reconciliation, for education,” Mike Moore, vice president and alternate governor of the Hitmen, told Hitmen TV. “We’re just so proud of them and really, really look forward to wearing them in March.

“This game is really important to us and to everybody around us.”

The game is held in partnership with the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, Okaki, and the Blackfoot Confederacy.

“Together, the Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services are working in partnership to address stereotypes and racism by advancing inclusion in our communities through the promotion of Indigenous culture, language and history, and promote healthy lifestyles for all youth by highlighting the benefits of participation in sport and physical literacy,” the team’s website said.