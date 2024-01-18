Flames are going up against the Leafs at the perfect time

It’s always an exciting time for Calgary Flames fans when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town.

The Leafs are in Calgary to take on the Flames tonight, in a game that should be a nearly even split of two fan bases in attendance. That is a big part of what makes these games so exciting, as the crowd often gives the building a playoff-like atmosphere.

In recent years, going up against the Leafs was a major concern for every team in the NHL. Led by the likes of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, they were an offensive juggernaut that was capable of blowing out the opposition on any given night. This season, however, and particularly as of late, that hasn’t been the case.

While the Leafs continue to get production from their top stars, they have struggled immensely to keep pucks out of their net. They have a goals against per game of 3.26, the worst amongst all teams currently in a playoff position aside from the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning. Their mixture of poor goaltending and defensive play is why they currently sit fourth in the Atlantic, a division many expected them to win this season.

The Leafs enter tonight’s outing in quite the slump, as they have lost four straight games, all of which have come off of blown leads. They lack some serious confidence right now, which is great news for a Flames team that is trending in the opposite direction.

The Flames happen to be playing some of their best hockey of the season. Not only have they won four in a row, but they’ve picked up wins in seven of their last nine outings. Their recent turnaround has them right back in the playoff picture, which will give them plenty of motivation to take on a Leafs team that is in a downward spiral. Puck drop for this one is set for 7 pm MT.