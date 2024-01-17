Markstrom helping Flames goalie partner Vladar, even while injured

Dan Vladar stood tall for the Calgary Flames last night, kicking aside 23 of the 25 shots he faced in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Arizona Coyotes.

The 26-year-old wasn’t expected to get the start, but was thrown into action due to a lower-body injury suffered by Jacob Markstrom. Though only listed as day-to-day, there is a great chance that Vladar will be back between the pipes tomorrow night versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, and perhaps even on Saturday versus the Edmonton Oilers. Both teams boast plenty of skill, but the Flames netminder is confident he can be up to the task.

“Since I’ve got here to Calgary, I think I’ve already faced lots of very good teams,” Vladar said. “Obviously not scared. Super excited about it. I’m pretty sure the crowd’s going to be buzzing both nights. It’s just going to be great.”

The Flames have been red-hot as of late, as last night’s win marked four straight. A big reason behind their recent success was the play of Markstrom, who had put together a 2.12 goals against average (GAA) along with a .932 save percentage (SV%) over his past 11 appearances before this latest setback. Vladar knows he has some big shoes to fill moving forward, but is eager for the chance.

“Right now, I’m just trying to enjoy it. I don’t want to waste the opportunity,” Vladar explained. “I just want to do my best to help the team win and collect points. That’s my mindset since I got here, and nothing’s changed for me.”

In his two and a half seasons since joining the Flames, Vladar has relied heavily on Markstrom for advice. According to him, the 33-year-old has been nothing but supportive and encouraging during the time they have spent together.

“Marky’s been great all two and a half years. He’s been talking to me, really supportive. Even today when he’s around the locker room, we talk about some situations. If I have a question for him, he answers right away and he gives me really honest answers. He’s been really supportive. Hopefully he’s going to be back as soon as possible.”

Of course, Markstrom’s on ice play, particularly as of late, provides plenty of leadership and motivation in itself.

“If you see somebody doing really well, you’re trying to do that as well,” said Vladar. “It just gives you something. You see him prepping, you see him practicing, you see him playing. For me it’s a learning lesson, so from my view of watching him, I just know what it takes, then it’s up to me to do my best and be ready every single night.”

“It turned out to be a really good night for us and fun.” Dan Vladar speaks on last night’s win and outlook for the upcoming games this week. pic.twitter.com/naijJ12Mu2 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 17, 2024

While Vladar has been better as of late, the 2023-24 season as a whole has been a struggle for him, as he owns a 3.30 GAA and a .885 SV% through 14 appearances. With Markstrom sidelined, he has a great opportunity to prove himself and help maintain his spot as the Flames backup, while recent call-up Dustin Wolf keeps pushing for that exact role.