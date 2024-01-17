Flames hot stretch has them right back in the playoff hunt

This season has been far from smooth sailing for the Calgary Flames, but the playoffs remain very much in reach.

The Flames are just past the midway point of the 2023-24 season with 44 games played. There have been some ugly stretches, particularly at the beginning of the season, mixed in with some very solid play, as we have seen as of late. In fact, over their last 10 games, they have a 7-3-0 record, and are currently riding a four-game win streak thanks to last night’s thrilling overtime victory versus the Arizona Coyotes.

The Flames have picked up four points in less than a week versus the Coyotes. That has proven crucial, as the Desert Dogs are one of several teams they are competing against for a playoff spot. Not only were they able to remain two points above the Coyotes in the wild-card chase, but they are now just two points shy of the Nashville Predators for a playoff position.

Aside from their provincial rival Edmonton Oilers, the Flames are the hottest team in the Western Conference. Their recent play has not only closed their gap on a wild-card spot, but has also put them within striking distance of the recently struggling LA Kings, who sit third in the Pacific Division.

As fans are well aware, this Flames team is capable of stretches like they are on right now, only to come sinking back down shortly after. They proved just this earlier in the month, when they had an abysmal effort against a decimated Chicago Blackhawks lineup in what ended as a 4-3 loss. If they hope to find themselves in the postseason this year, they won’t have room for many losses like that moving forward.

The Flames’ next opportunity to chip away in the standings will come tomorrow night at the Saddledome versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. While a very talented group, the Leafs have been scuffling lately with three straight losses. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.