Flames talking to teams about trading Nazem Kadri: report

The Calgary Flames have already made two big trades this offseason, and they aren’t believed to be done just yet.

According to a new report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Flames are exploring the trade market on Nazem Kadri. The 33-year-old, who led the team in scoring with 75 points last season, has five seasons remaining on his contract, which carries a cap hit of $7 million.

“Nothing is imminent, and he has a full NMC, but word out there suggests the Flames are exploring [the] trade market on Nazem Kadri,” Pagnotta wrote on X.

Nothing is imminent, and he has a full NMC, but word out there suggests the #Flames are exploring trade market on Nazem Kadri. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 28, 2024

The Flames made their second trade of the offseason yesterday, as they agreed to send Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025. The first came nearly 10 days ago, when the Flames moved Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenceman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in 2025.

Just because the Flames are exploring the market, however, doesn’t mean they are fully committed to moving Kadri. TSN’s Darren Dreger made it clear shortly after Pagnotta’s comments that the Flames are in more of a reset than a rebuild, and, while they aren’t entirely against moving him, enjoy having him be a part of this current shift.

Teams are calling the Flames with interest in Nazem Kadri, however Calgary isn’t in a full tear down. They’re trying to reset their roster and Kadri is a big part of that. He also has a No Move and likes Calgary. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 28, 2024



Trading Kadri would make sense for the Flames in the sense that they should be able to net a solid piece or two in return to continue their efforts of building toward the future. That said, Kadri is also a great veteran presence to have in place as younger talents like Connor Zary, Matt Coronato, and Jakob Pelletier learn to adapt to the professional game.