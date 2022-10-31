Flames pull out all the stops with creative Halloween costumes (PHOTOS)

The Calgary Flames certainly took Halloween seriously this season.

The Flames fully embraced the Halloween spirit on the weekend with spectacular costumes and some festivities over the weekend.

Forwards Milan Lucic and Andrew Mangiapane might’ve stolen the show with their buddy-buddy costumes, dressing up as brothers Steve and Doug Butabi from A Night at the Roxbury with a Flames Halloween twist.

Goaltender Dan Vladar and his spouse dressed up as a chef and mouse, with their dog making a pup-ular cameo. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and his wife Alexandra went as the trendy Barbie and Ken combination, too. Blake Coleman and wife Jordan executed a flawless Mad Hatter and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” as well.

Tyler Toffoli’s Britney Spears dress-up won the team’s “Best Costume” contest, according to team reporter Ryan Dittrick.

Other costumes included Rasmus Andersson as Dracula, Brett Ritchie as a stick of butter, Dillon Dube as an astronaut, MacKenzie Weegar as Elvis, and Kevin Rooney as drummer Tommy Lee.

Big Z with a bold take on the worst Halloween candy 👀 pic.twitter.com/eRNMXei0jM — Calgary Flames 🎃 (@NHLFlames) October 30, 2022

The Flames didn’t just play dress-up, though.

They also took to the community, participating in some pumpkin carving at Ronald McDonald House to help the kids make some spooky jack-o’-lanterns.

Brett Ritchie, sneaky good pumpkin carver. pic.twitter.com/lhqjGKpx2A — Calgary Flames 🎃 (@NHLFlames) October 30, 2022

“It’s awesome to come out here and hang out with the kids and see them and spend some time with them,” defenceman Noah Hanifin told FlamesTV. “It’s a lot of fun.”