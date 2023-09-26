Flames and Oilers unveil their Heritage Classic uniforms

The battle of Alberta just saw got a new look.

The NHL and Adidas have revealed the jerseys for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic outdoor game between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames on Tuesday. And they are a sight to behold.

The league released a promotional image of Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Flames forward Nazem Kadri standing side-by-side in the uniforms on Tuesday.

The Oilers’ jersey blends vintage style with a modern touch, featuring a new front crest reminiscent of the Edmonton Mercurys, who represented Canada and won gold medals at the 1950 World Championship and the 1952 Winter Olympics.

Each player’s respective number will also be on display within the familiar oil drop emblem.

Player names and numbers are in layered felt, adding texture. Sleeve numbers are on one arm, and the captain’s marks overlap the shoulder yoke.

Most notably, the Heritage Classic threads feature brown pants and gloves as a nod to old-time hockey.

Meanwhile, the Flames took a more simplistic approach, paying homage to the historic red and white uniforms of the Calgary Stampeders Hockey Club of the 1950s and 60s.

Minimal gold is used, only in the “Calgary Flames” wordmark and number stitching.

Player names and numbers also have a denim-reinforced look.

While it’s the first time the provincial rivals go head-to-head in an outdoor setting, this game will be the third Heritage Classic the Flames have participated in.

Their first came back in 2011, when they hosted the Montreal Canadiens at McMahon Stadium and were able to pick up a 4-0 win in front of roughly 41,000 fans. Their second came in 2019 at the Mosaic Stadium in Regina, where they fell to the Winnipeg Jets.

It’s also the Oilers’ third. They hosted the first-ever Heritage Classic in 2003, where they took on the Montreal Canadiens in front of approximately 57,000 people but lost 4-3.

They then took on the Winnipeg Jets at Investors Group Field in 2016 and walked away with a 3-0 victory.

Further details regarding the Heritage Classic will be announced in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, fans can purchase the jerseys through Adidas, the NHL’s website, and team stores.

Additional retailers will also carry the jerseys.

With files from Daily Hive’s Colton Pankiw