While it’s not what the Calgary Flames had drawn up, tonight’s game versus the Vegas Golden Knights will be a dream come true for Dusty Nickel.

Prior to warmups, it was confirmed by numerous reporters that Jacob Markstrom would not be dressing for the Flames due to an illess. As a result, Dan Vladar will get his second start in a row, but with how late this update came, neither goaltender from the Calgary Wranglers was able to backup. That’s where Nickel enters the equation.

Nickel, 32, will be on the bench tonight as the Flames’ emergency backup goalie (EBUG). The Calgary native played parts of two seasons from 2009 to 2011 with the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL, while also spending part of the 2010-11 campaign in the SJHL with the Kindersley Klippers. He went on to play for Mount Royal University following his junior hockey career.

Tonight’s game versus the Golden Knights will be a redemption opportunity of sorts for Vladar, who wasn’t at his best in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Avalanche. The 26-year-old allowed three goals on 24 shots, a few of which he would have liked to have back.

The 2023-24 season has been a rough one for Vladar so far. Despite having a 3-2-1 record, he owns an ugly 3.60 goals against average (GAA) along with a .869 save percentage (SV%) through six starts. Given how impressive Dustin Wolf has been to start the season once again in the AHL, Vladar’s leash is getting quite short. That said, a big start tonight could help take some of the pressure off him.

As for Nickel, the chances of him getting any action are slim to none, but being able to dress for his first career NHL game has to be a major thrill itself. Regardless of whether the Flames win or lose tonight’s contest, he will undoubtedly be one of the main stories from the game.