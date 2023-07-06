Flames goalie Dan Vladar generating trade interest from other teams: report

With the emergence of Dustin Wolf and the contract that Jacob Markstrom is on, it seems as though Dan Vladar will be moved, though the Calgary Flames are reportedly in no rush to do so.

Heading into the offseason, there was discussion on whether the Flames would move Markstrom or Vladar to make room for Wolf. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman quickly dispelled that, saying that Markstrom will not be dealt. Since those comments, it appeared that Vladar was set to be the goaltender moved, but according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, general manager Craig Conroy isn’t rushing the process.

“The Flames have continued to generate interest in goalie Dan Vladar, and have received some offers for him, but so far Calgary is set on holding him unless they receive an offer that forces their hand,” Pagnotta tweeted.

Vladar has spent the past two seasons in Calgary as a backup. He wasn’t at his best this season with a 2.85 goals-against average paired with a .895 save percentage in 27 appearances, but still has plenty of potential at 25 years old.

Vladar being on the trading block has nothing to do with his performance, but rather the play of Wolf. The 22-year-old was named goaltender of the year in each of his two AHL seasons, and appears more than ready to stick with the Flames out of training camp later this year.

Any team looking to trade for Vladar would be adding an inexpensive goaltender to their roster, as he is set to enter the first year of a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.2 million. Despite limited experience, he has shown an ability to win games at the NHL level with a 29-14-8 record in his 55 career outings.