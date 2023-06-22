Flames' Markstrom staying put, Vladar likely to be dealt: report

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom isn’t going anywhere.

Despite some whispers earlier this offseason that Flames management may look to move the 33-year-old, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Speaking on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Markstrom will not be dealt.

“Don’t expect Markstrom to be moved,” Friedman said. “I think there were some rumblings about whether Markstrom would agree to go anywhere. I’ve heard he wants to come back, so that’s kind of where it stands on him.”

If Markstrom does indeed stay put, that will more than likely ensure that Dan Vladar is traded this offseason. After winning goalie of the year in each of his first two AHL seasons, Dustin Wolf is ready to become an everyday NHLer, but to do so needs one of Markstrom or Vladar to be moved.

Jeff Marek, Friedman’s 32 Thoughts co-host, agreed with that sentiment. “Dustin Wolf is coming in next year. He’s gotta be.”

There are plenty of reasons for the Flames to keep Vladar over Markstrom. Not only is he much younger, but his cap hit is $3.8 million less. He has performed well in a backup role over the past two seasons and, at 25, still has the potential to develop into a true number-one goalie.

That said, keeping Markstrom would seem to be the more logical decision. While Wolf has dominated at every level throughout his career, it is unfair to expect him to split the load 50/50 next season. Keeping Markstrom, who has appeared in 60 or more games three times in his career, will allow them to ease Wolf in much more so than they would be able to with Vladar.

As much as Markstrom struggled this season, he has been one of the league’s better goalies for several years. The knowledge he has picked up over his 435-game career would be excellent for mentoring Wolf, who by all accounts has star potential. Being able to ask questions to a goalie who was a Vezina Trophy finalist just a year ago would be excellent for Wolf’s development.