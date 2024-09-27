Matvei Gridin was one of two players cut by the Calgary Flames yesterday, but by no means is the organization upset with what they saw from him in training camp.

Gridin, 18, was the second of two first-round picks the Flames had at the 2024 draft this past June. He wound up being selected 28th overall after a season in the USHL where he scored 38 goals and 83 points for the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Given that Gridin was a late pick in the first round, the fan base thought at the time that it would take a number of years before he was ready to compete for a roster spot at the NHL level. That may not be the case, however, as head coach Ryan Huska believes he has a real opportunity to make the team as soon as the 2025-26 season.

“You can see the skill set, and already as a young 18-year-old, he’s a man,” Huska told reporters yesterday afternoon. “I almost envision him as a guy that’s going to go away, and he’s going to dominate in the [QMJHL], and he’s going to come back next year and be in a position to make our team. You have a sense about him. He’s got the ability to play the game.”

Gridin was initially expected to spend the 2024-25 season playing for the University of Michigan, but will instead suit up for the Shawinigan Cataractes. It will be a great opportunity for the young skilled forward to put up plenty of points in a league that always seems to have plenty of scoring.

The other prospect to be cut yesterday was Andrew Basha, who was selected 41st overall in this year’s draft. While he appears to be a bit further away from making an impact than Gridin, Huska seems to be quite fond of him as well.

“Right from development camp, the puck seemed to follow him around a lot,” Huska said. “What I really liked about his game was that he didn’t shy away from anything. The games that he played at the NHL level, he was as competitive on the puck as he was in Penticton. He played with [a] confidence that I feel like was beyond his years right now.”

While it will take some time for the Flames to turn into a contender, prospects including but not limited to Gridin and Basha point towards an extremely bright future for the organization.