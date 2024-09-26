Flames lose two players to injury in loss to Canucks

The Calgary Flames may have lost more than just their game last night in Abbotsford versus the Vancouver Canucks.

The Flames’ perfect preseason record is no longer, as they fell to the Canucks by a 4-3 overtime final. The loss isn’t much of any concern, though they had two key players appear to suffer injuries.

The first to suffer an injury was Jake Bean, who had opened the scoring for the Flames early in the second period. The 26-year-old seemed to get injured a short time later, as he was absent for the entire third period.

The other injury was to Matt Coronato, who started the third, but was removed early and did not return. There have been no updates from the team on the status of either, leaving Flames fans to hold their collective breaths in hopes that neither is serious.

Should Coronato’s injury keep him out moving forward, it couldn’t have come at a worse time. The 21-year-old was making a strong case to crack the opening-night roster, having entered last night’s game with three goals and five points through two preseason outings. He was held without a point before exiting last night’s game.

Bean, meanwhile, is expected to be an everyday top-six defenceman for the Flames this season, having agreed to a two-year, $3.5 million deal as a free agent this summer. In 72 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, he registered four goals and 13 points.

Following last night’s loss, the Flames have dropped to 3-1 in the preseason. They were able to defeat the Seattle Kraken by a 6-1 final on Sunday before defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a pair of split-squad games the following day.

They will now have a few days of practice before preparing to take on the Canucks once again, this time at the Saddledome, on Saturday night. Puck drop in that outing is set for 7 pm MT.