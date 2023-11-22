Flames GM Conroy addresses Zadorov's trade request for the first time

It hasn’t been an easy transition into the Calgary Flames’ general manager position for Craig Conroy.

Immediately after taking the position, Conroy has had to devise plans for what to do with several of his pending UFAs. Though he won’t admit it, it’s had to have been a stressful first few months on the job – but to his credit, he has remained patient and hasn’t rushed into anything thus far.

Those stress levels were likely only raised in recent weeks, as one of his pending UFAs in Nikita Zadorov went public with a trade request. The decision seemingly came out of nowhere, as the 28-year-old defenceman had said not long prior that he would love to finish his career with the Flames organization. Despite the sudden change of heart, however, Conroy seems to be handling the request in stride.

“We’ve had conversations. We have a good relationship, we really do,” Conroy explained. “We get along well. I’m going to keep that between him and I, but we talk. He’s been a pro about everything and he’s played well.

“It’s just like any other person. We’re just going to do what’s best for the Calgary Flames, and on our timeline.”

Since his request, there have been several teams reportedly interested in Zadorov, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils. As previously reported and now confirmed by Conroy, however, the Flames are in no rush to make a move, and will only do so if and when they are offered a return they view as reasonable.

Coming off of a career-high 14 goals, Zadorov has once again performed well in the early part of the 2023-24 campaign, scoring a goal and six points through 17 games. He is currently in the final year of a two-year contract, which carries an average annual value of $3.75 million.