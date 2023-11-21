Flames' Tanev and Hanifin hide Oilers jerseys in Calgary sports store

Calgary Flames defencemen Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin aren’t shy about hiding their distaste toward their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers.

The two Flames defencemen recently visited Calgary’s Team Town Sports store, where they interacted with fans and participated in several different sports throughout the day. While fans seemed to appreciate the two spending time out in the community, their favourite moment came when the two spotted some Oilers jerseys for sale on a clothing rack.

Shopping with Tanny and Hanny! The pair recently stopped by Team Town Sports to surprise shoppers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MHuNJbcfQf — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 21, 2023



“Let’s cover them up, hey,” Tanev said as he and Hanifin placed Flames jerseys on top of the Oilers sweaters. “There we go.”

Though it was done in fun, Flames fans will certainly appreciate the gesture, as their fellow Albertan team is undisputedly their biggest rival in the NHL.

Both the Flames and Oilers have gotten off to slow starts this season, though the Flames have been turning things around lately. With their win last night, the Flames have improved their record to 7-8-3 on the season. The Oilers, on the other hand, fell to the Florida Panthers last night, dropping to 5-11-1.

The two sides have met up just once this season, as they faced off against each other at the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium. The Oilers came out on top in that outing, walking away with a 5-2 victory.

The Flames and Oilers will face off three more times this season, with the next coming on January 20 at the Saddledome. The third outing will be played at Rogers Place on February 24, while the fourth and final meet-up will be back at the Saddledome on April 6. Whether or not Hanifin and Tanev will be part of those final three outings remains to be seen, as both have been subjects of several trade rumours in recent weeks.