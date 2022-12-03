Matthew Phillips is the most productive player in the minors.

But the 24-year-old won’t be bringing his name to the NHL level anytime soon, it sounds like.

Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter, who has seen his offence sputter in recent weeks, hushed any talk of a recall when asked about some potential help down on the farm in the way of a Phillips recall.

“You (guys) were curious three years ago about it, so you can keep your curiosity,” Sutter said Friday.

“I’ve watched the farm team live more than I have at any point since I’ve been here…the team’s doing really well, but there’s a big difference between the American league to the NHL in terms of production.”

Phillips’ production, though, has been elite.

With 14 snipes, no skater has dented the twine at the American Hockey League level this season than the 5’8″, 160-pound forward. His 28 points leads the league, too. And his 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) was enough to crown the Calgary product the circuit’s Player of the Month for November, too.

It puts Phillips on a 106-point pace for the Flames farmhand — if and when he plays the entire season one level down.

Calgary’s scored just four goals in their past four losses. Only a six-goal outburst against the Florida Panthers separates the setbacks.

Matthew Phillips has been named @TheAHL Player of the Month for November! The AHL's leading scorer notched 18 points (9g, 9a) in 12 games including 3 game-winning goals.

“He’s just got to play good hockey,” Wranglers coach Mitch Love said last month. “This is where he’s at. If he wants to earn himself an opportunity in this organization with the big club he’s got to continue to play and be effective here with our group.

“To this point so far he’s done that in his career and he’s done it so far this year for us offensively.”

Phillips didn’t get a long look in training camp, and was placed on waivers on October 2 to assign the winger across town to the Wranglers. He cleared.

“I think it’s not as… I don’t know the right word for it but… it’s a little easier where you’re right back to work in Calgary at the same rink and you realize day-to-day how close you are to getting the call and making the jump,” Phillips, who has logged one NHL game to date, told Daily Hive. “It definitely keeps you motivated.”

It's pretty safe to say that Matthew Phillips will never get a shot with a Darryl Sutter coached Calgary Flames, no matter what he does. But the problem goes beyond that.

It did at the time.

Here’s hoping it still does.