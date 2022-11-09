Matthew Phillips seems like an easy, likely recall for slumping Flames

It might be time for Matthew Phillips to pack his bags.

And head 50 feet down the hall.

Phillips, the sharpest shooter in the American Hockey League this season, seems like a slam-dunk option for the Calgary Flames to recall in the wake of Jonathan Huberdeau’s mysterious foot injury and the fact the club is mired in a six-game slump.

The 24-year-old does pace the minors circuit in production, after all.

And it’s not like the big club couldn’t use a shot in the arm.

“He’s just got to play good hockey,” Calgary Wranglers coach Mitch Love said. “This is where he’s at. If he wants to earn himself an opportunity in this organization with the big club he’s got to continue to play and be effective here with our group.

“To this point so far he’s done that in his career and he’s done it so far this year for us offensively.”

📹 Matthew Phillips proves that perseverance on puck pursuit pays off. 💪🚨 pic.twitter.com/YApITtpcff — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) October 23, 2022

The Flames sit 22nd in the league in offence, generating 37 goals in 12 games for an average of 3.08. The middle-of-the-pack power play is 14th at a 23.1% click rate.

Flames boss Darryl Sutter has called out veterans, too, for being a bit too comfortable.

Surely the local Phillips, who leads both the Wranglers and the entire AHL with nine goals and a share of the points lead at 14, can aid both.

“I think I’m just kind of trying to do what I do well, use my teammates, make good passes, be quick, be aggressive,” Phillips told Daily Hive last week. “I think now I’m more of an older guy on the team, more experience, and have a good understanding of where soft spots are on the ice and how to create offence.

“That’s my game. Stay calm and trusting my skills.”

2nd Period Highlight: Phillips gets us within two going into the 3rd on the powerplay! #JoinTheHerd pic.twitter.com/wNdriCygMV — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) October 16, 2022

Phillips resides in the revolving locker room of the Wranglers, just down the hall from the Flames’ confines he popped in and out of during training camp in September and October.

His stay wasn’t short, but it wasn’t long either, and Phillips was waived before being assigned to the minors on October 2.

“I think it’s not as… I don’t know the right word for it but… it’s a little easier where you’re right back to work in Calgary at the same rink and you realize day-to-day how close you are to getting the call and making the jump,” said Phillips, who has logged one NHL game to date.

“It definitely keeps you motivated.”

Though many clamoured for the 5’8″, 160-pound right-shot winger to get a lengthy look in camp, especially with a massive vacancy that still plagues the Flames’ top six, Phillips wasn’t auditioned at any length.

Surprising to some, given the fact Phillips netted 31 goals and 68 points in 65 skates with the affiliate in 2021-22.

Maybe surprising to Phillips himself based on camp reviews, too.

“I think they were pretty happy with how I played. It was pretty much all positives,” Phillips said. “I thought I put forward a pretty good effort and played my game, showed what I could do individually. The message was kind of to just keep doing that and see where things go here.”

Where they go, soon, could be down the hall.

“He’s just got to continue to play,” Love said. “He just plays. He’s done it his whole career. He brings it every day. He’s got a big heart and plays the game in the hard areas. You’ve just got to keep working.”