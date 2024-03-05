Flames get defenceman from Stars, while Phillips changes teams again

The Calgary Flames have claimed defenceman Joel Hanley off of waivers from the Dallas Stars.

Welcome to the C of Red, Joel! We have claimed defenceman Joel Hanley off of waivers from Dallas!#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/I36T2ZVFoF — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 5, 2024

Hanley, 32, has appeared in 32 games with the Stars this season, registering three assists and 23 penalty minutes while averaging 13:42 minutes in ice time. He has spent the past four seasons with the Stars and has logged 183 games in total throughout his NHL career.

This move provides the Flames with some depth on the back end, as they have lost several pieces as of late. The most notable is Chris Tanev, who, ironically, was traded to the Stars last week. They may not be done losing defencemen yet, either, as Noah Hanifin could be on the move between now and the March 8 trade deadline.

Hanley wasn’t the only player scooped up off waivers today, as former Flames forward Matthew Phillips was reclaimed by the Washington Capitals. The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Caps in free agency but was placed on waivers weeks ago and got scooped up by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He wound up playing in just three games with the Pens before being placed on waivers once again.

Phillips’ first full season as a regular NHLer hasn’t gone the way many Flames fans had envisioned, as he has just one goal and five points through a combined 33 games. He has struggled to make his way into the lineup and has failed to log much ice time in the games he has suited up. Perhaps this time around in Washington, he will get the opportunity he hasn’t yet received in his NHL career.