Chris Snow and his family are at it again with a fun new twist to help raise awareness and funds for patients and families dealing with ALS.

Snow, an assistant general manager with the Calgary Flames and heroic battler of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, has come up with the #weaksidestrong challenge to help continue in his fight to find a cure for ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

On this day 81 years ago Lou Gehrig died. At age 37. Across @MLB he will be honored, a grim reminder that were he diagnosed today his fate would be the same. Please watch this. Share this. Participate. Challenge others. And visit https://t.co/WV7nTupcLD to give. #weaksidestrong pic.twitter.com/U49Q4Ysen5 — Chris Snow (@ChrisSnowCGY) June 2, 2022

“We’re using Chris’s story as inspiration for this challenge and as a source of hope that the money we raise will lead to a breakthrough that will help others,” reads the weeaksidestrong.org website.

The challenge is an activity you love to do but with your opposite hand or foot, such as shooting a basketball, throwing a baseball, or simply writing your own name. A simple video or photo of the activity shared on social media with the hashtag #weaksidestrong, along with a challenge for friends to do the same and donate to the cause, completes the challenge.

Corey Seager, the 2020 World Series MVP, has already kicked off the challenge.

The challenge is introduced in a video by Snow’s son Cohen and daughter Willa, inspired by Snow throwing out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game last summer. Snow, right-handed, had to throw the pitch left-handed because of his fight with ALS.

82 years ago Lou Gehrig was diagnosed with ALS and told to go home and prepare to die. 3 years ago my husband was told the same thing. Help us change the message for ALS patients. Watch. Join. Donate. Share. https://t.co/lkwA4Lezr5#weaksidestrong #LouGehrigDay pic.twitter.com/SEJDA1dcIv — Kelsie Snow (@kelsieswrites) June 2, 2022

The fight against ALS, a neurological condition that causes the death of nerve cells in the brain and spinal column, went viral with the “ice bucket challenge” in 2014, raising over $220 million worldwide.

Snow was diagnosed with an aggressive form of ALS at age 37 in 2019, not long after losing his own father, two uncles, and a cousin to the same disease. He was given one year to live and has since pursued an experimental new therapy that has slowed the disease while raising both awareness and funds along the way.

And then everyone at the table cried. ❤️ https://t.co/kaRC2nE5jD — Kelsie Snow (@kelsieswrites) November 8, 2021

The family is responsible for the #SnowyStrong campaign, including the #TrickShot4Snowy challenge, which has already helped raise over $500,000 to help fund ALS research and new treatments.

Snow celebrated his 40th birthday last August. Generally, ALS has a life expectancy of two to three years.

To learn more about the #weaksidestrong campaign, visit weaksidestrong.org.